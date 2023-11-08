Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
NSW Government approves $320 million facility to help ease housing supply chain issues
shareShare

NSW Government approves $320 million facility to help ease housing supply chain issues

The NSW Government has granted approval for the development of an additional BlueScope Steel factory in Western Sydney.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

08 Nov 2023 2m read View Author

NSW-Government-approves-$320-million-facility-1732010022.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The NSW Government has granted approval for the development of an additional BlueScope Steel factory in Western Sydney.

The NSW Government says that the development of this factory will “firm up the supply of BlueScope steel products for the building and construction industry.”

“With construction completion slated for 2025, the facility is expected to produce approximately 240,000 new Colorbond steel rooftops per year, or 80,000 new steel house frames,” it says.

The project is set to create more than 300 new jobs, along with 43 ongoing jobs at the plant. Approximately 258 jobs will be created during the construction process.

Premier of NSW Chris Minns says that “This is exactly the kind of innovation we want to see in NSW.

“Not only will this factory boost our states domestic manufacturing capability, it will also provide vital materials as we boost housing supply.”

“It’s a vote of confidence in NSW, helping to meet current and future demand for the sector, providing the locally sourced materials we need to build homes, hospitals, renewable energy and transport infrastructure,” says says NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“Our plan is to have the plant commissioned and operational by the end of 2025”, notes BlueScope's Chief Executive Australian Steel Products Tania Archibald.

Image: www.nsw.gov.au

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap