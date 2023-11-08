The NSW Government has granted approval for the development of an additional BlueScope Steel factory in Western Sydney.

The NSW Government says that the development of this factory will “firm up the supply of BlueScope steel products for the building and construction industry.”

“With construction completion slated for 2025, the facility is expected to produce approximately 240,000 new Colorbond steel rooftops per year, or 80,000 new steel house frames,” it says.

The project is set to create more than 300 new jobs, along with 43 ongoing jobs at the plant. Approximately 258 jobs will be created during the construction process.

Premier of NSW Chris Minns says that “This is exactly the kind of innovation we want to see in NSW.

“Not only will this factory boost our states domestic manufacturing capability, it will also provide vital materials as we boost housing supply.”

“It’s a vote of confidence in NSW, helping to meet current and future demand for the sector, providing the locally sourced materials we need to build homes, hospitals, renewable energy and transport infrastructure,” says says NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“Our plan is to have the plant commissioned and operational by the end of 2025”, notes BlueScope's Chief Executive Australian Steel Products Tania Archibald.

Image: www.nsw.gov.au