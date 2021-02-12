Logo
NSW Government announces Taronga Zoo upgrade

Taronga Zoo’s Australia Precinct has received a $16 million injection, with the NSW Government giving the green light to a revamp of one of the zoo’s most popular native animal enclosures.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

12 Feb 2021 2m read View Author

Taronga Zoo’s Australia Precinct has received a $16 million injection, with the NSW Government giving the green light to a revamp of one of the zoo’s most popular native animal enclosures.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said significant upgrade works to the precinct would include a canopy walk to view koalas, extensions to the kangaroo and wallaby ‘walkthrough experience,’ underwater viewing of platypus, and improvements to the nocturnal exhibition.

“Taronga Zoo is one of Australia’s most iconic tourist destinations and this revamp will place greater emphasis on some of our nation’s most iconic animals,” Stokes says.

“This development will inject $16 million into the State’s economy and create more than 800 construction jobs while helping to make Taronga Zoo a more attractive tourist destination.”

Taronga Zoo has been an important part of Sydney Harbour’s landscape and NSW’s critical conservation work since 1916. A jewel in the crown of Sydney’s tourism sector, the proposed upgrades will only enhance the experience of the zoo itself.

“The Australia Precinct at Taronga is home to some of our Aussie icons including the koala, platypus and bilby,” minister for Energy and Environment, Matt Kean says.

“The project will see new life breathed into parts of the precinct that are more than 30 years old, improving the visitor experience and encouraging more people to get out and learn about the conservation of our iconic Aussie animals.”

Member for North Shore Felicity Wilson said the zoo is one of the most popular public spaces in NSW and the funding is great news for the local community and visitors alike.

“Our community is so proud to have Taronga Zoo in our local area and a revitalised Australia Precinct means greater focus on giving visitors the opportunity to interact with animals that are unique to Australia,” Wilson says.

Works on the precinct upgrade are set to kick-off in the coming months, with the project expected to be completed by 2023.

Image: https://www.ausleisure.com.au/news/nsw-government-approves-plan-for-new-australian-animal-precinct-at-sydneys-taronga-zoo/

