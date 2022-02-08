The NSW Government has injected $30 million dollars into regional communities to alleviate housing pressure, which will see the construction of a number of homes fast tracked.

The investment is seen as the government’s first response to the recommendations of the Regional Housing Taskforce, with regional councils encouraged to apply for a portion of the $30 million, which will help them to supply ‘shovel-ready’ land for homes.

“We are getting on with the job of helping eliminate the housing pressures in the bush, and this first wave of funding will ensure regional councils help get new homes built where they’re needed most as quickly as possible,” says NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole.

“Eligible councils can apply for up to $1.4 million each in funding for enabling infrastructure and public spaces, if they can demonstrate they will speed up the delivery of new housing.

“This funding builds on the $75 million being invested by the NSW Government to help deliver new accommodation in the regions for health workers close to the facilities where they are caring for our communities.”

Minister for Planning and Homes, Anthony Roberts, says the grants will support the next generation of exciting projects for each region.

“New homes need new infrastructure – parks, kerbs, guttering and new roads. This funding supports councils to deliver this infrastructure so we can keep tradies working and get more homes built,” Mr Roberts said.

“Housing issues are widespread and complex, so there isn’t a quick fix, but we aren’t wasting any time. We will continue working on a comprehensive whole-of-government response.”

Chair of the Regional Housing Taskforce Garry Fielding says the Government’s approach underlines their desire to solve the crisis.

“I am very pleased to see the Government’s commitment and support in addressing housing supply and affordability challenges along the coast and in the bush,” he says.

“This $30 million is a great first step towards easing housing pressures across regional NSW.”

Funding is available to 21 regional councils that are experiencing some of the highest growth. Councils will need to prepare and implement plans within their applications to address the Taskforce’s recommendations at a local level, such as updating infrastructure contributions plans and housing strategies.

Applications are due to close on 11 March 2022. For more information, click here.

Image: NSW gov't