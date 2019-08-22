NSW Building Commissioner to speak at prefabAUS

Sydney will host a conference for the prefabrication and offsite construction industry on 10-11 September at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.

Among the speakers is newly appointed NSW Building Commissioner, David Chandler. Chandler will discuss issues in the industry and his vision for change to restore confidence in NSW construction. His presentation will explore modernising industry, with a focus on smarter construction methodology and the quantity surveyor value proposition.

The two-day conference will explore the theme ‘Offsite: Constructing the future’, with participants taking learnings from the past and future of prefabrication and exploring how it is revolutionising Australia’s building industry.

Speakers will cover a range of topics related to prefabricated construction, including environmental sustainability, innovative design principles, the status quo of manufacturing in Australia and increasing female participation in the construction industry.

“The Australian prefabricated construction industry is at a tipping point,” says Warren McGregor, chief executive officer, prefabAUS.

“The Federal Government’s recent funding announcement [for $2 million of investment in the industry] reflects the maturity of prefabricated construction and its growing adoption. This year’s conference will drive industry participants to further think about how prefabricated buildings can help to address big issues like housing affordability, construction safety, sustainability and jobs creation.”