NSW Architecture Awards shortlist announced

Led by chair of Juries Peter Poulet, this year’s juries for the 2019 NSW Architecture Awards have revealed their shortlist of 97 entries.

The shortlist was developed following an intensive schedule of presentations and juries will now undertake site visits of shortlisted projects across 12 categories.

The winners in each category will be announced at the 2019 NSW Architecture Awards ceremony on Friday 5 July in Sydney’s Alexandria.

This year’s program attracted a wide range of projects, from major civic, cultural and commercial buildings to small public amenities, from high-end luxury residences to sustainable, adaptable homes.

“This year we have seen notable increases in entries for the Houses (New) and Multi-Residential awards categories,” said NSW Chapter president Kathlyn Loseby.

“Across residential projects we saw a strong trend towards a material palette of timber and off-form concrete combined with planting and courtyards.”

“Sustainability is gaining even greater emphasis for architects and their clients,” says Loseby.

The winner of the NSW Architecture Medallion for best entry across all categories will also be announced, along with the winners of other prestigious awards including the NSW Premier’s Prize, the City of Sydney Lord Mayor’s Prize and the Enduring Architecture Prize.

The full shortlist is attached and available here.