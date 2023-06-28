ARM Architecture’s stunning revitalisation of the Sydney Opera House’s interiors (pictured top) in its 50th year has taken out the New South Wales Architecture Medallion at the NSW Architecture Awards.

The jury commended the practice’s “symphony of design, innovation and acoustic excellence,” which have seen it become a truly world-class venue in its semi centennial year.

“Respecting and honouring the work of both Jørn Utzon and Peter Hall, ARM’s works have achieved the previously unimaginable - the addition of a recognisable third design voice, in perfect harmony,” a statement from the jury reads.

“This accomplishment deserves the highest recognition, and we applaud the entire project team for their remarkable performance.”

ARM, along with an array of NSW’s best and brightest, were celebrated at the awards ceremonies, which saw 70 projects awarded for their architectural brilliance. The defining cultural project of the year, the SANAA and Architectus-designed Art Gallery of NSW (pictured above) was awarded the Sulman Medal for Public Architecture.

“Rethinking the orthodoxies of the art experience in relation to both enclosure and circulation, Sydney Modern provides a new type of gallery experience that is freer in movement, more connected to the landscape surrounding it, and more diverse in the scale and type of art it can house,” the jury says.

In the residential realm, SJB were victorious in The Wilkinson Award category for 19 Waterloo Street, a residence for a couple and their dog (pictured below).

“This building is a jewel box of experimentation,” the jury says.

“Every inch of space has been meticulously detailed to create a home that is joyful and inventive, and lovingly tailored to the lifestyle of all three of its occupants including a little window for the dog, Eric.”

The efforts of SAHA in renovating Lane Cove House (pictured below), saw the practice take home two awards for the one project – The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) and The Milo Dunphy Award, which centres around sustainability.

“The project doubles density at low cost, consumes no land, delivers huge social benefit to its intergenerational occupants, and does so with high architectural ambition,”the judges say.

“The project brief reflects current soaring house prices and high aged care and childcare costs, but is also timeless: to enable extended families to live together yet separately, for the benefit of all.“

Australian Institute of Architects NSW Chapter President Adam Haddow says each of the award winning projects sit at the apex of Australian design.

“I am incredibly proud of the cultural, economic, and societal contribution architects and architecture make to the state of NSW,” he says.

“The awarded projects not only help us make sense of a complex world, but they deliver beauty, delight and joy.”

The winners of the NSW program now automatically progress to the National Architecture Awards program to be held in October.

To view the full winner’s list, click here.