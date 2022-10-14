Walknorth Architects won the highest honour at the New South Wales 2022 Country Division Architecture Awards for their work on the Scribbly Bark House, a contemporary family home and office in Northern NSW built around a courtyard. Along with the James Barnet Award, the project also won the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) Award.

The NSW Country Architecture Awards have honoured the work of architects working in regional New South Wales since the 1960s. The 2022 edition of the awards once again highlighted the depth and creativity of high-quality works nominated across seven categories.

About the Scribbly Bark House, the jury noted that it “exudes timeless modernity and demonstrates an exceptional cohesion and connection to the land and surroundings”.

“This celebration of the contemporary family home, incorporating clever planning into a small yet generous footprint, means Scribbly Bark House is worthy of the 2022 James Barnet Award.”

DFJ Architects with Plummer & Smith won the Vision Award as well as the Commercial Architecture Award for Summerland Farm, a working farm and tourism experience, which provides employment for people with a disability.

“Summerland Farm represents a skilful approach, which prioritises and places the user at the centre of the experience,” the jury noted.

DFJ Architects also took home a third honour with the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) Award for Muli Muli, a ‘modest, flexible, and beautifully executed’ modern beach house.

The 2022 Timber Award went to LocalArchitect South Coast for the Timber Screen Extension, which also received a commendation in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category.

“The timber screen extension house is a carefully crafted blend and expansion to an existing house in the Southern Highlands of NSW,” the jury commented.

“The design explores a series of flexible outdoor rooms using screens as shade devices, wind protection and privacy elements whilst also complementing and completing the existing architectural composition.”

Source Architects won three honours, with their March Pool Pavilion taking out the Small Project Architecture Award and an Interior Architecture commendation, while their Oberon Farm Stay entry was recognised with a Small Project Architecture commendation.

BKA Architecture was honoured with the Public Architecture Award for their work on the Mudgee Arts Precinct - Gallery, with the jury noting that the design “captures a contemporary expression of the arts and architecture respecting and enhancing an existing heritage environment”.

My Malua by Tziallas Architects was awarded the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) award for a “humble and beautifully executed renovation of a tired beach house”.

Tziallas Architects also won a commendation in the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) category for Osborne House, an expansive country abode in historic Burradoo.

The New South Wales 2022 Country Division Architecture Awards Jury included Noel Thomson (Jury Chair) – Noel Thomson Architecture; Carly Martin – Akimbo Architecture; Louisa Gee – Louisa Gee Architects; David Holm – COX Architecture; and Jarad Grice – Sam Crawford Architects.

Full winners list of the New South Wales 2022 Country Division Architecture Awards

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Scribbly Bark House | Walknorth Architects | James Barnet Award and Award

Muli Muli | DFJ Architects | Award

Osborne House | Tziallas Architects | Commendation

Commercial Architecture

Summerland Farm | DFJ Architects with Plummer & Smith | Vision Award and Award

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Timber Screen Extension | LocalArchitect South Coast | Timber Award and Commendation

My Malua | Tziallas Architects | Award

Public Architecture

Mudgee Arts Precinct – Gallery | BKA Architecture Pty Ltd | Award

Small Project Architecture

March Pool Pavilion | Source Architects | Award

Oberon Farm Stay | Source Architects | Commendation

Interior Architecture

March Pool Pavilion | Source Architects | Commendation