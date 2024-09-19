The practice has announced the opening of its second studio, located in Lutruwita, Tasmania.

NH Architecture is pleased to be further committing to the state where the team has been working on projects for more than a decade.

Director Nick Bourns, who will be heading up the Tasmanian studio, says the Tasmanian location was the logical next step for NH.

“We’re pleased to be putting down permanent roots in Tasmania after working on projects here for some time,” he says.

“There’s a well-established culture of genuine collaboration which we feel often leads to better design outcomes.

“People want to work together to progress projects that are going to move the state forward across many sectors, including healthcare, education and industry. We’re encouraged to see some really exciting projects coming online for the state and very happy to place ourselves closer to the action.”

The NH Architecture team is looking forward to being on the ground and more immediately available to its clients, such as Fairbrother, who have begun work on the redevelopment of their headquarters at Stony Rise Road, Devonport.

NH Architecture designed the new facilities for the Tasmanian-based construction company to honour their rich history of timber craftsmanship, featuring structural timber construction and bespoke joinery and furniture.

“Tasmania has a really unique natural beauty which is often mirrored in the buildings and urban spaces,” Bourns says.

“We bring with us our experience of creating and reimagining urban spaces that are embedded in the local context. We’ll certainly be drawing on the magic of the natural environment in the work we do in the state.”