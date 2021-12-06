NH Architecture has brought a fresh approach to designing the quintessential conference venue, with Australia’s latest events space CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park citing its surrounding natural landscape.

Located between Yarra Park and the Royal Botanic Gardens on the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri people, the space features an abundance of natural light that cascades from the floor-to-ceiling windows and atrium skylight the venue invites the outdoors inside, connecting the space to the environment and inspiring health and a sense of place.

Fluted Spotted Gum timber lines 8-metre high walls in the 2000 sqm Grand Hall, with bespoke carpet mimicking the shadow play of the nearby gum trees, reinforcing the connection to the outdoors. A 56 metre long glazed facade floods the space with natural light. The autumnal colour scheme within the great hall channels the banks of the nearby Yarra River and Birrarung Marr, which effectively contrasts the muted palette seen within the circulation spaces that encourages connectivity.

“Melbourne Park is an iconic venue, so the opportunity to build our vision for CENTREPIECE from the ground up has been an incredible opportunity to rethink what a multi-faceted, intuitive civic space can look like,” says NH Architecture Director Hamish Lyon.

“The space had to work as everything from an exhibition venue to a banquet hall and imbue the feeling of being in Melbourne while also remaining a blank canvas for others to put their spin on.”

The Grand Hall also comprises operable walls for multiple configurations, world-class kitchen facilities, an 800 sqm pre-function space, and 15 breakout rooms, including a 250-seat auditorium.

“We want to provide visitors to CENTREPIECE with a truly unique, Victoria-first experience,” says CENTREPIECE Sales Manager, Laura Reddaway.

“Taking inspiration from the landscape around us, we have been able to work with NH Architecture to deliver just that, in the centre of one of the biggest sports and entertainment precincts in the world.

The venue will play host to many of Melbourne’s most unique function and entertainment experiences, as well as an international broadcast facility for events including the Australian Open.

Completed in August 2021, CENTREPIECE forms part of the third stage of the Melbourne Park Redevelopment, which has been funded by the Victorian Government. The venue will begin hosting events in 2022, including Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), the leading meetings and conventions event in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information regarding the events space, visit centrepiecemelbourne.com.