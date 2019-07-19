Logo
NCC set to bolster home energy savings
The energy efficiency of new homes is set to improve with the nation’s building ministers agreeing to strengthen provisions in the National Construction Code (NCC) for residential buildings.
19 Jul 2019 1m read View Author

NCC-set-to-bolster-home-energy-savings-1732011708.png

The energy efficiency of new homes is set to improve with the nation’s building ministers agreeing to strengthen provisions in the National Construction Code (NCC) for residential buildings.

CEO Davina Rooney said the GBCA had advocated strongly for the changes alongside other industry leaders and that governments should be congratulated for taking this important step forward.

“This is a major milestone in our journey towards a low emissions future and one that recognises the tremendous opportunities in the built environment,” says Rooney.

“Greater energy efficiency in our residential buildings will mean healthier, more comfortable homes as well as reduced energy costs for households.”

“As the source of more than 57 percent of built environment emissions in Australia, it is crucial that we leverage the residential sector’s potential to help reach our emissions targets under the Paris Agreement,” says Rooney.

The update of the residential energy provisions will be informed by the COAG Energy Council’s national plan that sets a trajectory towards zero energy (and carbon) ready buildings for Australia.

This trajectory aligns closely with research-based recommendations from ASBEC, in partnership with ClimateWorks, and includes the implementation of cost-effective increases to energy performance standards.

