The change from 6-star to 7-star NatHERS ratings within the new National Construction Code has caused friction amongst construction and design entities.

The changes will come into effect in October after much deliberation on the code from governing bodies and housing organisations. The Master Builders Association of Queensland estimates that the requirements will cost an average of $30,000 for every build, despite initial government estimates coming in at $6,000.

"What we know is that, on average, it is likely to increase building costs by around 1 percent," QLD Minister for Energy and Public Works Mick De Brenni tells the ABC.

"We must also remember that that is between 14 and 20 times cheaper than the cost of modifying homes after they are built."

Despite being a National Construction Code, New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia have signalled their intention to move away from the code. It has been estimated that the changes to the code will reduce emissions by 1.64 million tonnes if adopted by every state and territory.

Master Builders CEO Paul Bidwell says the $30,000 increase in costs comes at a time when the supply chain is in crisis mode.

"It's breathtakingly stressful. (Builders) are going to have to change the way they do their business. October 2023 is not that far away and right now they're dealing with all sorts of other pressures. They just don't need that now."

Changes to universal housing regulations have been a long time coming, as have minimum energy requirements and changes made to drive down emissions. Double-glazed windows, light-coloured roofs and photovoltaic systems will all be a requirement of the new code.

Bidwell says he is astounded that the changes received approval.

"The costs exceed the benefits on both the energy efficiency and accessible housing. It beggars belief that the Australian Building Code board have recommended this and the ministers have supported it."

To find out more about the changes to the code, click here.