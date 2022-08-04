Logo
In an industry-leading initiative, NBRS is introducing a 9 Day Fortnight by trialling compressed working hours over 9 days and closing their offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane every second Friday.
NBRS begins trialling 9 Day Fortnight

NBRS, a broad-based design practice has begun trialling transitioning its staff to a 9 Day Fortnight.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

04 Aug 2022 1m read View Author

NBRS-begins-trialling-9-Day-Fortnight-1732008752.png

NBRS, a broad-based design practice has begun trialling transitioning its staff to a 9 Day Fortnight.

“Recently, we have also been considering how to positively shape the lives of the people at NBRS. There have been many work/life challenges over the last few years, and we are invested in the wellbeing of our teams. We realised that our team members were seeking a new approach to their work week to balance presence both in and out of the office and the time to rekindle,” says a NBRS spokesperson.

In an industry-leading initiative, NBRS is introducing a 9 Day Fortnight by trialling compressed working hours over 9 days and closing their offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane every second Friday.

This new innovative approach will begin in August.

“We believe that giving our teams the space to foster their creativity and achieve better work/life balance, will help to create an effervescent team who can deliver innovative design, informed advisory services and project delivery for the communities we serve.”

“We are confident that this new way of working will provide positive outcomes for everyone involved – clients, industry partners made our team,” the company says.

Image: Supplied

