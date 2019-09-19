Logo
Dog-friendly office gives paws for thought on workplace design
With more than half of Bark’s 300-plus employees at the Ohio division owning dogs, the dog-first design by the Seattle-based architecture firm NBBJ doesn’t come as a surprise.
Bark office - Bunk-bed cubbies

Bark_NBBJ4.jpg

Workstations and sit-stand desks have been provided for the employees

NBBJ-s-dog-friendly-office-design-1732011524.png

Dogs have a free run of the place at the new Bark office in Columbus, Ohio. The New York-based company specialises in dog toys, treats and supplies, with its BarkBox division operating out of the Ohio location.

Employees have the freedom to move around depending on their work, while bunk-bed cubbies with nooks built into wall dividers allow them to work with their pets sharing the space. Even the workstations have comfortable built-in spaces for the dogs to relax.

Two kitchens in the Bark office offer a variety of food and beverage options for both employees and their dogs.

The lounge for the employees has a play area with rubber flooring for the dogs. The sofas and chairs are upholstered with a special custom-lined fabric that allows easy clean-up after accidents. Given the presence of the energetic pooches, traditional carpet was completely avoided for the flooring. Instead, concrete flooring was selected for all circulation and open-work zones. Woven vinyl flooring that can withstand tears has been installed in the conference rooms.

Photographs: NBBJ

