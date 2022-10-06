The National Association of Women in Construction’s (NAWIC) Queensland Chapter will hold its Awards for Excellence on Friday 7 October, showcasing the achievements of female trailblazers in the construction industry.

Recognised as the largest and renowned diversity awards program in the country, NAWIC’s QLD delegate will reward those who have advanced their careers over the course of the year within construction.

Around 700 guests are anticipated to attend the event, including NAWIC Chair Christina Yiakkoupis and the Crystal Vision state award winners. Many of the winners are regularly seen on TV and in the press, and weigh in on issues regarding women in construction.

Female lead business owners, women in trades and on the tools and applauded male allies from the sunshine state will all be attending the dinner.

It all kicks off from 6pm at the Royal International Convention Centre, located at 600 Gregory Terrace, Bowen Hills.

For more information, click here.