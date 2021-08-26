The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) has invited industry stakeholders to join them at their inaugural forum this September.

To be broadcast on ABC Radio’s Bright Ideas Program, the discussion, ‘Finishing the Unfinished business – Abolishing Gender Bias from the Australian construction industry’ will provide NAWIC members as well as industry associates the opportunity to contribute to a solution at a national level.

“There are numerous articles, papers and events dedicated to what the barriers are to attracting and retaining more women in the industry,” says NAWIC national chair Kristine Scheul. “After 25 years of supporting the advancement of women in the construction industry, it is high time we start promoting some solutions.”

The forum is the first step in NAWIC’s planned strategy to bring together industry, government and female stakeholders, and work towards achieving gender equality throughout the industry.

NAWIC, which is currently celebrating their 25th year, has set a goal of achieving at least 25% participation of women across the entire industry by 2025, Scheul said.

“The idea for this forum was born out of discussions amongst the Board almost two years ago about the need for NAWIC to start doing more than just discussing the various issues facing women in the construction industry. As the number of women in construction is declining, it’s time to look at what it is about this industry that so many of us love and resolve what is not working.”

Going forward, NAWIC plans to leverage the outcomes of the forum, advocate for the necessary changes and work with each of the participants of the forum on future action.

In addition to Scheul, the forum panellists will include Dr Niki Vincent, Victorian commissioner for gender equality within the public sector, Professor Paula Gerber and Acciona Geotech’s chief operating officer Andre Noonan. The discussion will be facilitated by Paul Barclay of ABC Radio’s Bright Ideas program.

Event Details

The event is scheduled for Friday September 17, 2021 11:30am-1pm. $30 for non-members. All participants will need to register at www.nawic.com.au.

Image: istockphoto