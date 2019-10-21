Logo
NAWIC Awards 2019
NAWIC Award winners announced for 2019

Thirteen winners have been announced for the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Awards.
NAWIC-Award-winners-announced-2019-1732011440.png

In addition to the 10 award categories offered in previous years, this year an 11th Award the BUSSQ Apprentice Tradestart program was also presented on the night to Natalie Christian, a plumbing apprentice, as part of an initiative to help kick-start female apprenticeships.

Among the other winners were Becky Paroz and Rachael Turner. Paroz, a successful engineer, industry leading project manager, company director and global professional mentor, received the coveted Lendlease Crystal Vision Award for Advancing the Interests of Women in the Construction Industry while Rachael, the owner and director of residential construction company Front Porch Properties, was awarded the ADCO Constructions Award for Achievement as a Businesswoman.

The full list of winner is as follows:

John Holland Award for Innovation
Winner: Helen Renton, John Holland

Probuild Award for Achievement in Design
Winner: Dee Passenger, Cottee Parker
Winner: Stacy Curtis, Jacobs

Corrs Chambers Westgarth Award for Diversity
Winner: Together as One Flexibility and Inclusion Program, Hastings Deering

Dial Before You Dig Award for Achievement in Construction (Civil Works)
Winner: Ivette Nino, Pensar

Bluescope Award for Achievement in Construction (General/Building)
Winner: Caitlin Smith, Multiplex, 300 George Street Project

Construction Skills Queensland Award for Achievement by a Tradesperson
Winner: Bec Fisher, Servcore
Winner: Erin Richardson, Hutchinson Builders

ADCO Constructions - Award for Achievement as a Businesswoman
Winner: Rachael Turner, Front Porch Properties

Multiplex Building Super Award for Achievement in Health, Safety and/or Environment
Winner: Laure Arias, Pensar

BUSSQ Award to a Young Achiever
Winner: Emily Wyatt, Multiplex

Lendlease Crystal Vision Award
Winner: Becky Paroz, Queen B Project Systems
The BUSSQ Apprentice Tradestart Program
Winner: Natalie Christian

Image credit: NAWIC

