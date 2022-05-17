The National Building Specification (NATSPEC) has launched the 2022 NATSPEC Student Prize, which challenges students to explore how architects control and communicate the quality and performance of innovative design in construction.

The annual competition is open to architecture students nationwide. Students must communicate clearly and concisely through project documentation submitted. The focus on innovation aims to inspire students to prioritise ecological sustainability.

NATSPEC envisions Prize entries incorporating materials and systems that are practical, sustainable, affordable and well-researched, with low embodied energy and using local Australian recycled or raw materials. Students can compete individually or as a team of up to four members.

An independent jury will select the Student Prize winner, who will be awarded $8,000 and a certificate. Two highly commended entries will receive $1,500 each and a certificate.

The NATSPEC Student Prize is open to all students enrolled in an Accredited Architecture Master’s degree at an Australian university. Registrations are now open, with the closing submission date on Monday 7 November. For more information regarding the competition, visit www.natspec.com.au.