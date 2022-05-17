Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
natspec prize
shareShare

NATSPEC opens nationwide competition

The National Building Specification (NATSPEC) has launched the 2022 NATSPEC Student Prize, which challenges students to explore how architects control and communicate the quality and performance of innovative design in construction.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

17 May 2022 1m read View Author

NATSPEC-opens-nationwide-competition-1732008942.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The National Building Specification (NATSPEC) has launched the 2022 NATSPEC Student Prize, which challenges students to explore how architects control and communicate the quality and performance of innovative design in construction.

The annual competition is open to architecture students nationwide. Students must communicate clearly and concisely through project documentation submitted. The focus on innovation aims to inspire students to prioritise ecological sustainability.

NATSPEC envisions Prize entries incorporating materials and systems that are practical, sustainable, affordable and well-researched, with low embodied energy and using local Australian recycled or raw materials. Students can compete individually or as a team of up to four members.

An independent jury will select the Student Prize winner, who will be awarded $8,000 and a certificate. Two highly commended entries will receive $1,500 each and a certificate.

The NATSPEC Student Prize is open to all students enrolled in an Accredited Architecture Master’s degree at an Australian university. Registrations are now open, with the closing submission date on Monday 7 November. For more information regarding the competition, visit www.natspec.com.au.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap