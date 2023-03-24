Mutual recognition makes for smooth transition between Australia and UK

The Australian Institute of Architects says it welcomes the work done by the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) and their UK counterparts the Architects Registration Board (ARB) to recognise the qualifications and registrations of architects in both countries.

The agreement will ensure there is no longer a need for additional training and examinations. AIA National President Shannon Battison says the agreement is mutually beneficial.

“We recognise the significant efforts from our accreditation body and that in the UK, and we thank them for that,” she says.

“This new agreement between the UK and Australia will make it easier for architects to work across borders and provide their services to clients in both countries.

“Mutual accreditation will help ensure the highest standards of architecture qualifications and skills are maintained.”

There are four types of applications now available under the agreement. They include UK Registration Recognition, UK Qualifications Recognition, Australian Registration Recognition for UK, and Australian Qualification Recognition for UK.

In order to complete the process, all applicants are required to sibmit two applications, one in their home country and on in the destination country. Certificates of Eligibility and additional documentation is subject to a review process.

Prices vary for Australian applicants, ranging from $450 to $4,900. For more information, click here.