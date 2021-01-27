Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
With the hyphae forming into a free-standing solid, the material was dried in a high-temperature kiln, killing the fungus to keep it from growing further.
shareShare

Mushrooms being sprouted as acoustic insulation material

Mycelium, or the vegetative component of fungus’ such as mushrooms, is made up of thread-like structures known as hyphae. Now, thanks to new research, it has now also found a new use in environmentally-friendly acoustic insulation materials.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

27 Jan 2021 1m read View Author

Mushrooms-being-sprouted-as-acoustic-insulation-ma-1732010483.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Mycelium, or the vegetative component of fungus’ such as mushrooms, is made up of thread-like structures known as hyphae. Now, thanks to new research, it has now also found a new use in environmentally-friendly acoustic insulation materials.

Acoustic insulation is mostly made of synthetic or mineral-based materials which are not readily recyclable, while their production processes too may also be less than eco-friendly.

These are just some of the reasons what led Instead, scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology to turn to mycelium.

With the hyphae forming into a free-standing solid, the material was dried in a high-temperature kiln, killing the fungus in order to keep it from growing further.

The result was a porous open-cell structure that can then be utilised for soundproofing.

Furthermore, by then adding this mixture to a substrate consisting of straw, wood fibres, and food manufacturing waste, the researchers then 3D-printed this mixture into whatever shape they needed.

The end result was a material made entirely from renewable, biodegradable ingredients that can be manufactured absorbing sound in arrange of applications such as buildings or automobiles

Image: Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap