2023’s edition of Melbourne Design Week will see the inaugural exhibition of IM-PERMANENT, which showcases avantgarde experimentations in mycelium design from Australian design professionals.

Located at Abbotsford’s Convent, The Store, the exhibition will feature over 20 sculptures, apparel, lighting, architectural pieces, signage and panels made with mycelium fungi from 18-28 May. The exhibition is designed to bring the fungi’s design potential to the masses, causing a rethink of production and traditional design methods.

RMIT Industrial Design Lecturer Judith Glover says the exhibition will showcase the diverse uses of mycelium based design at scale, while encouraging conversations around circular economy and sustainability.

“Over the past couple of years, mycelium has evolved as a sustainable material in design, with potential to be used across packaging, fabrics, bricks, insulation and more,” she says.

“Mycelium designers across Australia have been experimenting with this material since it emerged in popularity.

“But IM-PERMANENT presents an exciting moment for practitioners to showcase their innovations and developments to a larger IM-PERMANENT MR March social impact, research, communications, Ellis Jones Design studio audience; to evoke conversations around this material, as well as its future in transforming the design world.”

Ellis Jones Design Co-Principal David Constantine says the exhibition will provide a voice to circularity and its ability to address climate challenges.

“Circularity was the starting point for the exhibition. We wanted to amplify the critical role of circular thinking in moving towards a more sustainable future,” he says.

“Fungi is a perfect embodiment of this; a biodegradable resource that has quickly become the sustainable material of the moment.”

A panel discussion titled Circular Matters will be held during the exhibition, as well as Artists Talks and a DATTA Schools Program. Selected exhibitors include Edward Linacre and Philippa Abbott, Canhui Chen, Josh Riesel, Alia Parker and more.

Admission is free, with all members of the public encouraged. For tickets to opening night, click here.