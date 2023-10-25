After a five year process, the Murrin Bridge Preschool Community Hub will officially open on Thursday 26 October, providing an array of services within the Central NSW town.

A joint effort made possible by The Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council (MBLALC), The Murrin Bridge Preschool Association, The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and Multiplex Construction, after funding was secured by UTS via a Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet grant.

The hub will provide residents with a range of services, a place for cultural activities, and a space for community gatherings. The likes of Centrelink, health, family, youth, housing and employment services have all been consolidated within the building.

Designed by a number of UTS academics, including UTS School of Architecture Senior Lecturer Urtzi Grau and former UTS Lecturer Guillermo Fernandez-Abascal, UTS Senior Lecturer in the School of Architecture, Campbell Drake, alongside Supercontext’s Andrew Daly. A number of workshops were held with the community to understand the needs of the people the facility would serve.

“We had a wonderful workshop involving preschool students, who, inspired by a picture book titled the Emu Egg, crafted scale models of their ideal classrooms,” says Campbell Drake.

“These young voices played an important role in creating a space that embraces their needs and aspirations.”

The outdoor space comprises three landscape zones to be utilised for education. Much of the design was guided by Aboriginal Elders in collaboration with UTS Landscape Architecture lecturer Saskia Schutt.

“It was really important to ensure the design created a safe and appropriate setting for the Aboriginal community, and that’s only possible if you deeply engage with the cultural needs,” says Allan Teale, who worked as an Indigenous Academic Lead and Advisor for the project.

“There’s an edible woodland featuring mixed small trees and shrubs like quandong and wattles, a craft zone and a medicinal, ceremonial, and spiritual zone comprising mixed small-medium trees and shrubs like Native Apricot, Wilga, and Emu Bush.”

Teale incredibly discovered his Indigenous heritage at 40 years old, which traced back to Murrin Bridge. He has since made lifelong connections within the community.

“My background is in property development, and I wanted to find a way to use my skills to help bring about meaningful change for the community,” he says.

A partnership with TAFE NSW during the facility’s construction saw 12 Indigenous trainees obtain their Certificate 2 in construction as part of the build, developing their skills and qualifications, as well as securing further employment within the sector. Murrin Bridge LALC CEO Judy Bartholomew likens the facility to a symbol of unity and community progress.

“The community’s been heavily involved from day one in the planning of this, and that means it really belongs to the Murrin Bridge community and is designed to meet our needs.”