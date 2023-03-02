The Marie Short Farmhouse, designed by Pritzker Prize winning design luminary Glenn Murcutt, has been placed on the NSW State Heritage Register for its significance as an early example of an environmentally responsive building.

Executive Director Heritage NSW Sam Kidman says the ground-breaking late 20th century modernist building is a reflection of sustainable architecture principles adopted in projects of today.

“Built in 1975, Marie Short Farmhouse’s dynamic architectural elements include a curved roof, glazing and louvre system, allowing inhabitants to adjust interior air movement and light as seasons and weather demand,” he says.

“Today, more than ever, we need this type of architecture that can adapt and respond to changes in climate.

“Congratulations to Mr Murcutt, it’s an honour to have his ground-breaking building in Kempsey, to help educate and lead the way in designing or remodelling future homes to better harness in-built methods for heating and cooling.”

The house was originally designed in the 1970s and was purchased and altered by Murcutt in 1980. Retractable metal louvres control levels of light and privacy, with glass louvres controlling ventilation. The pavilions are clad in overlapped corrugated metal sheets with openings furthering ventilation. The textural palette and design configuration is a direct response to the local climate.

Murcutt is known for his ability to minimise disturbance of the earth and environment, a cornerstone of sustainable architecture. The celebrated architect says he is delighted that the project has been placed on the Register.

“At a public level its registration and protection is a pleasing and important recognition of this building now and for the future,” he says.

“The heritage listing speaks of the importance of architecture being of its place, its culture and its time and its time ahead. The listing acknowledges that it is still relevant 50 years later!

“On a personal level, it is a great privilege to have this important acknowledgement of my work made within my lifetime.”