Property Fund EG will throw the doors open of the Mungo Scott building on 21 August to celebrate the building’s 100th birthday.

The Ashfield & District Historical Society will partner with EG to give the general public a chance to view a photography exhibition, a historical talk from a former flour miller, live music and a range of family-friendly community activities.

“We welcome the community to enjoy this beautifully repurposed space. We hope people can look around, enjoy the activities, and hear about the heritage of the great building,” says EG Chairman Michael Easson.

The building was constructed in the early 1920’s and first utilised as a milling and storage facility, mainly due to its location on the goods line created for World War I. The Flour Mill has changed ownership many times through the years, with Mungo Scott first establishing the mill. Goodman Fielder later increased its capacity with the construction of the iconic silos in the 1950s before Allied Mills took control until the end of operations in 2009.

EG acquired the site a decade ago, and looked to preserve and promote its structural elements while delivering a high quality fit out to meet the requirements of a modern office/retail development. EG protected every heritage structure on the site, listing them on the Heritage Register and repurposing all the buildings to modern standards. Original trees were preserved and a park space was created for the community to enjoy, including for the Flour Mill residents.

“For a hundred years, the Summer Hill Flour Mill has played a key role in the community. Last century, the Mungo Scott Mill was a major manufacturer and employer. After its transformation into award-winning residences, the soaring silos remain the landmark that tells travellers they are in Summer Hill," says Alex Lofts, President, Ashfield & District Historical Society Inc.

EG Funds Management and Daiwa House Australia have transformed the site, with the 2.5 hectare block now comprising 360 apartments and townhouses across 11 separate buildings. The precinct is also home to Little BIG foundations’ Little BIG House, a safe space where the community can congregate to meet and connect with their neighbours through wellbeing activities, book clubs and workshops.

In 2019, the Flour Mill won the Australian Urban Design Awards for Neighbourhood Scale, the NSW AILA Architecture Award for Urban Design and the Urban Developer’s Development of the Year for New Communities.

The Mungo Scott building 100th Birthday event will be held on Sunday, 21 August from 10am - 1pm at Mungo Scott Pl, Summer Hill.