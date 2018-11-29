Multiplex wins 2018 National Builder award for Optus Stadium

Leading Australian builder Multiplex won the National Commercial Builder of the Year award at the Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards for the construction of Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Held recently in Adelaide, the Awards recognise the project as the best in the country for 2018. Multiplex went up against several outstanding construction contractors and projects from around the country before winning the prestigious award.

Multiplex was also recognised with the National Commercial/Industrial Construction over $100M Award and the National Entertainment/Recreation Facility Award.

Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn says Multiplex’s work on Optus Stadium resulted in a landmark project for the Perth and West Australian community.

“With a vision of a stadium within a park, the scope of work on the project also consisted of hard and soft landscaping over an area of 41 hectares, including the design and construction of the Chevron Parkland and BHP Boardwalk and Amphitheatre to activate the area on both event and non-event days,” Denita Wawn said.

John Gelavis, executive director of Master Builders Western Australia says, “The construction of Optus Stadium, a 60,000-seat multi-purpose venue, delivers an unrivalled stadium experience for Western Australia along with the surrounding Stadium Park.

“Designed with a fans first philosophy, it offers year-round community facilities including parklands, nature play areas, restaurants, an amphitheatre as well as a pedestrian and cyclist network.”