Multiplex will work collaboratively with School Infrastructure NSW to plan and design a major upgrade to Mosman High School on Sydney’s Lower North Shore. The premier global construction company was awarded the early contractor involvement (ECI) contract for the upgrade, which will cater to the growing student enrolments at the school.

The Mosman High School upgrade is part of the NSW Government’s $7 billion investment program to deliver more than 200 new and upgraded schools to support communities across the State.

The upgrade aims to accommodate up to 1,200 students at the school by delivering state-of-the-art educational facilities such as 16 new homebase classrooms, a new multipurpose hall and gymnasium, modernised library, new administration and staff facilities, a new canteen as well as new outdoor spaces including a rooftop sports court.

“Multiplex is thrilled to be part of this state significant development, which will help to shape the future of education and learning in Mosman,” said regional managing director David Ghannoum.

“As part of our bid we put forward an opportunity to create more flexible learning spaces for Mosman High School, as well as greater connectivity to nature. We are looking forward to working with School Infrastructure NSW in the coming months to progress the design to be able to be delivered.”

Multiplex brings extensive construction experience in the education sector across Australia to the Mosman school upgrade project, having delivered several new prestigious educational facilities in recent years such as the $187 million Science and Engineering Building and the $125 million Biological Sciences Building at Sydney’s UNSW, and large-scale student accommodation facilities at La Trobe University and Monash University in Melbourne.

Construction work on the Mosman High School upgrade is expected to commence in early 2022.

Image: NSW gov't.