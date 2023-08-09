Leading construction giant Multiplex has been appointed as the builder for Australia’s most iconic project, STH BNK By Beulah in Melbourne, following an extensive review of globally respected construction companies around the world.

Planned as the tallest skyscraper in the Southern Hemisphere, STH BNK By Beulah pushes the boundaries in terms of design, innovation and height.

The 365-metre high hyper-mixed-use STH BNK By Beulah is Australia’s first 5-minute vertical city, which includes two twisting towers and a world-class retail precinct housing an impressive selection of shops, a comprehensive wellness precinct, a childcare centre, a Four Seasons Hotel, an innovative cultural centre in partnership with Centre Pompidou, commercial office space, residential apartments, numerous pocket parks as well as the world’s tallest vertical garden.

Though the development is yet to begin construction, it has already registered impressive apartment sales ranging from $30m to $38m, taking out the title as one of Australia’s fastest-selling projects ever.

Multiplex was chosen due to their strong history spanning over 60 years, with over 1,100 projects valued at over US$100 billion (approx. A$152 billion) to their name, including Australia 108, Collins Arch, Jewel on the Gold Coast, 80 Collins Street, Federation Square, and Principal Tower, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.

The renowned builder is also responsible for international stadiums and landmarks including England’s Wembley Stadium and Stamford Bridge, Elephant and Castle Town Centre, University of Glasgow, Dubai’s The Address Beach Resort, and Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves among many more.

According to Beulah managing director Jiaheng Chan, Multiplex has a wealth of global experience in building tall towers that push the envelope in terms of design and construction while ensuring sustainability remains central to its core operations.

“Multiplex is responsible for delivering some of Australia’s most significant and iconic projects, many of which push the boundaries in terms of engineering and design. Following an extensive review period, we believe them to be the most experienced to be our builder partner for such an iconic project and look forward to a long-term partnership that will see STH BNK By Beulah come to life,” Chan explained.

“Over 50 per cent of Multiplex’s Melbourne portfolio is built for repeat clients, with this signalling the second time we have worked with them, following the successful delivery of our award-winning Paragon project in 2021.

“Additionally, STH BNK By Beulah has a strong emphasis on sustainability and biophilia and Multiplex’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint was also taken into consideration; Multiplex is committed to net zero carbon buildings and sites by 2030 and a net zero carbon value chain by 2050,” Chan noted.

“We’re thrilled to be named the preferred builder for this unrivalled skyscraper, which is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects to be undertaken in Melbourne’s CBD,” says Multiplex’s regional managing director Ross Snowball.

“Having recently delivered the southern hemisphere’s tallest residential tower at Australia 108, we look forward to working with Beulah to bring their vision for Australia’s tallest tower to life,” he adds.

The project has received considerable support from the City of Melbourne, with Lord Mayor Sally Capp saying, “We are really so pleased for Beulah that they are ever closer to achieving this momentous project that we know is going to deliver ongoing jobs, deliver stimulus whilst it’s being built and really leave a lasting legacy in our city.”

Work on STH BNK By Beulah is expected to begin in late 2023/early 2024 and will take approximately five years to complete.

Images: Supplied