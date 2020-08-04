Multiplex completes Schiavello’s $1B Buchan-designed ‘mini city’

Developer Multiplex has completed the $1 billion mixed-use M-City development on behalf of Schiavello Group, breathing new life into Clayton’s former warehousing district.

Designed by high-profile architects The Buchan Group, M-City is a new gateway to Melbourne’s South East growth corridor.

According to Multiplex, an industry first was also achieved during the construction of M- City with the utilisation of hollow-core and pre-cast structure to an extent that cannot be compared with any building project of this scale in Australia.

M-City’s residential precinct has seen the construction of four residential buildings ranging from three to 12 levels and comprises a total of 665 apartments in a range of configurations.

The apartment towers feature a range of exclusive facilities for residents including landscaped rooftop gardens with tennis courts and open-air games areas, a swimming pool and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and BBQs with outdoor seating.

M-City also features a 4.5-star international hotel and an eight-level commercial office tower providing some 14,000sqm of commercial space above a two-level retail podium.

The 30,450sqm retail centre comprises 78 stores, cinema complex, a medical centre and a childcare centre with a two-level carpark providing 2,000 car spaces.

The developer says that M-City’s retail centre is set to become an entertainment and lifestyle hub in Clayton and will also offer a range of cafes and destination dining options.