Six Degrees Architects’ designs for the Beulah-developed Brunswick Established seeks to build on the prospect of multi-generational living becoming a cornerstone of the national housing market, creating adaptable and timeless floorplates enhanced by universal design principles.

According to the UNSW City Futures Research Centre, one in five Australians currently live in a multi-generational household. Issues of privacy, noise and a lack of adaptability are major concerns for those who do occupy multi-generational homes, but Six Degrees have sought to mitigate those issues within Brunswick Established.

Ground floor bedrooms and courtyards all allow for ageing in place. Detached rooms will be able to be moulded to the liking of each occupant, taking the shape of a gym, bedroom, office or studio. Different typologies will suit a number of prospective buyers, with Beulah hoping they will identify their forever home within the 23-residence development.

“These homes have been designed for resident’s wellbeing, allowing couples and families to ‘grow’ in their own homes while ensuring they meet their needs for generations to come,” says Six Degrees Director Peter Malatt.

“Purchasers usually experience multiple lifestyle stages within one home and we’re looking forward to seeing these unique homes come to life.”

Beulah Director Adelene Teh believes a number of psychological and financial benefits can be made with a switch to a multi-generational living mode.

“From shared expenses in terms of utilities and groceries, family support during the early stages of starting a family or companionship through the later stages of life - there are multiple benefits to multi-generational living arrangements in terms of health and wellbeing.

“Other financial advantages include extending the home’s lifespan to the next generation and saving on significant renovations, ultimately reducing construction waste.”

Forging a truly sustainable development, Six Degrees has designed a gas and fossil fuel-free precinct that utilises solar panels and rainwater harvesting, as well as EV charging infrastructure. Residents will also have access to an edible garden and composting facilities to assist in the continual growth of produce.

