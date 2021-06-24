Mulpha has lodged a development application for the first stage of Norwest Quarter, a $1 billion masterplanned community located in Sydney’s Hills District.

The community has been designed by Bates Smart and Smart Design Studio in collaboration with Aspect Studios, urban designers Terroir and environmental sustainability firm Finding Infinity. The first stage of development includes two residential apartment buildings comprising 196 apartments in total, as well as 3,500sqm of retail and commercial spaces that will include a full-floor commercial gym, fresh food grocer, medical services, and restaurants. The site is located 400m from the new Norwest Metro Station, and is part of a growing number of developments in the north-west region.

When completed, the 4.8 hectare site will be home to over 2,000 residents living within a sustainable, traditionally-inspired community that Mulpha hopes will be a flagship for new neighbourhoods. The slender residential towers have small building footprints, will allow for 70 percent of the site to be used for landscaping and amenity, setting a new benchmark in integrated urban design and community making.

864 apartments will be spread across nine buildings once the community is fully constructed, with 6,000 square metres of space provided for cafes, restaurants, neighbourhood shops and childcare facilities, many of which will reside within an open air plaza.

The appointment of various architectural practices that are experts within the sustainability sector was a deliberate choice made by Mulpha. Initiatives and design considerations include using high performance glazing and insulation, rooftop solar PV panels, facades to invite winter sun to penetrate whilst blocking summer sun, rainwater harvesting and non-potable reuse, water efficient fixtures and fittings, electric vehicle recharging and car sharing.

With ambitions of zero waste retail outlets including a local produce grocer/supermarket, communal gardens and edible plant selections, worm farms, organic waste treatment, and productive beehives for enhanced pollination, the project is one that the developer hopes will set a benchmark in sustainable practice.

Mulpha’s Head of Developments, Tim Spencer, says the developer has wanted to create a truly sustainable community from the outset.

“Our society is craving connection to one another, to themselves, and to nature – to live a life that feels more human and actually connected. I believe people will choose to live here for the opportunity to be part of grassroots leadership, driving for a better future, targeting 100% renewable energy, zero waste, and the water sensitivity that the world needs.”

Mulpha will look to begin the construction process soon after the Development Application receives approval. For more information, visit norwestcity.com.au/norwest-quarter.