A development application at Mt Druitt has been officially submitted for an apartment complex on luxford Road, which serves as a follow up to plans that were rejected four years previous.

First submitted in 2016, the original architect passed when the plans were in the works. Three years later, Technik Haus assisted in the design and plan resubmission, but was subsequently rejected in 2021 by the Burwood Local Planning Panel due to flooding issues.

Technik Haus alongside developer Alex Volfneuk amended designs following a court case at the NSW Land and Environment Court in 2022. These designs have now been submitted to Blacktown City Council for approval.

Located opposite to Mt Druitt Westfields on a corner site, the complex comprises two six-storey buildings and a total of 58 apartments. One level of basement parking will also be constructed.

A palette of glass, white and grey brick adorns the facade, serving as an understated yet assured design that will suitably sit adjacent to the shopping centre.

“This new development application is a further evolution of the project and a fresh set of documents has been prepared based upon the historical events of the above,” the application reads.

The plans are currently on exhibition with Blacktown City Council.