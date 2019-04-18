Plans for a new multi-storeyed aged care facility by Uniting Church and a major office tower project designed by architects Mosca Pserras represent the growing commercial development of Liverpool in Sydney.

Considered Sydney’s third CBD, Liverpool will soon see at least $200 million invested in its newest commercial precinct. The Uniting Church (NSW & ACT) has proposed a 20-storey aged care centre as well as office space on a 3490-square-metre site near Elizabeth Street and Bigge Street. The $100 million project will combine aged care and retirement living facilities along with commercial space for lease in a single tower block.

The Mosca Pserras-designed Elizabeth Place is being planned as the ‘new benchmark in office and retail space’ in the heart of Liverpool, with close proximity to Liverpool Hospital, Westfield Liverpool and university precincts. The location is also well-connected with easy access to the Badgerys Creek Airport as well as a major train and bus interchange, and motorways.

Developed by the owners of 24-28 Elizabeth Street, the $100 million, 29-storey office tower project will be completely commercial in character and will include contemporary office and retail spaces as well as food courts, childcare and conference facilities.

Mosca Pserras principal Frank Mosca says the project will target only commercial clients from institutional, educational and government sectors.

The massive commercial development of Liverpool follows the example set by Sydney’s second CBD, Parramatta a few years ago. The recent rezoning of 25 hectares of land to accommodate mixed-use projects is expected to boost the pace of development in Liverpool.

Upcoming projects in Liverpool include the $93 million development of Westfield Liverpool by Scentre Group, the $104 million mixed-used development also on Elizabeth Street by Binah Group, a $106 million office tower by Mackycorp, and a massive $400 million investment by the Liverpool Council to house civic offices.

Image credit: https://www.elizabethplace.com.au