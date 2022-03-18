Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the Federal Government, WA Government and Edith Cowan University will provide a funding injection towards the university’s future Perth CBD campus to the tune of $158 million.

Both state and federal governments have both allocated an additional $49 million for the build, with the university contributing an extra $60 million to a build that is estimated to cost $853 million. Expected to be completed in 2025, the campus is expected to attract over 10,000 students and staff.

The additional funding has ensured construction of the 11-level campus will commence this year. The campus will sit directly opposite Yagan Square, firmly placed in the epicentre of the city of lights.

"It (the new campus) will bring more jobs, and more investment to WA that will create a stronger economy and a stronger future for Perth," Morrison says.

"It will redefine Western Australia's higher education offering by bringing together more than 10,000 students plus staff, generating tourism, filling up bars, restaurants and hotels and bringing more people to local shops and businesses."

The new campus forms part of the Perth City Deal, designed to boost the city’s post pandemic recovery. Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says the new campus provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city.

"It will attract thousands of people into the heart of the city during the day and night, creating activity and vibrancy throughout our CBD," he says.

"We believe ECU will attract investment in Perth, boost the visitor economy, provide benefits for CBD businesses and further cement Perth's reputation as a great place to live, work and visit."

The campus will house the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, which will entertain city goers with over 300 performances in the CBD every year.

The boost in funding brings the total Federal Government contribution to $294 million, with the WA government allocating $199 million and ECU $360 million.

