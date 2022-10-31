The Community Housing Industry Association’s (CHIA) National Housing Survey has found that the Housing Australia Future Fund should be expanded to build additional social and affordable housing lots.

The survey has revealed that social housing provides economic benefits to 97 percent of tenants, health benefits to 96 percent and social benefits to 93 percent. Nearly three quarters (73 percent) of respondents were satisfied with the services provided by their housing organisation, with organisations achieving the highest satisfaction rating of 76 percent.

“This survey clearly shows that social housing has a hugely positive impact on tenants’ lives,” says Community Housing Industry CEO, Wendy Hayhurst.

“It comes as no surprise that having a safe and affordable place to call home improves economic, health and social wellbeing for the vast majority of tenants.”

Hayhurst says the survey demonstrates community housing organisations are successfully serving their tenants and should play a key role in building homes funded by the Housing Australia Future Fund.

“Community housing organisations received the highest satisfaction rating of all the types of social housing providers. That said, the sector is in no way complacent and continually seeking ways to improve our services to tenants.”

Andrew Hannan, the Industry’s Chair, says the Federal Government should look to extend its housing pipeline further, despite plenty of new dwellings in the works.

“We already have 6,000 new homes in the pipeline and the capability to develop, build and manage thousands more with government investment that also incentivises the superannuation funds to put in dollars too.”

Approximately 12,000 homes, double the amount of the current pipeline, is what is required to keep pace with growing demands. The CHIA has called upon the Albanese Government to expand the Housing Australia Future Fund by annually topping up its initial $10 billion investment.

To read the survey in full, click here.