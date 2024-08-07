According to new research led by the University of Melbourne, affordable housing is often characterised by its poor indoor conditions, thermal performance and energy poverty, and these issues are expected to worsen due to the urban heat island effect, climate change and ongoing economic difficulties.

It’s also well-known that poor indoor conditions, coupled with financial strain, can negatively affect the health and wellbeing of residents in affordable housing situations.

A new review by researchers from the University of Melbourne has analysed recent studies on thermal comfort and energy efficiency in affordable housing from 2010 to 2022 to find any gaps in existing knowledge.

Authors of the review were Dr Amitha Jayalath, Associate Professor Felix Kin Peng Hui, Professor Lu Aye from the Department of Infrastructure Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, along with Dr Paulo Vaz-Serra from the Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning.

In their paper published in the journal Building and Environment they have identified key themes such as thermal performance, energy consumption, strategies for building design, and sustainability.

But they say there is an insufficient amount of data focussed on indoor thermal comfort and energy use in affordable housing in Australia.

This gap emphasises the need for more localised research to develop better policies tailored to the specific needs of Australian low-income households.

In Australia, over one-eighth of the population lives below the poverty line. Social housing, which offers subsidised rental options for low-income individuals, makes up a small portion of the housing market. Rising energy prices and a shortage of affordable housing are putting an additional strain on these households.

Many social housing units are old and were built before current energy regulations, resulting in poor living conditions.

Poor indoor conditions, such as overheating in summer and overcooling in winter, can lead to serious health issues, including heat stroke and respiratory illnesses. Proper indoor space ventilation is important in maintaining good indoor air quality and thermal comfort.

Long exposure to extreme temperatures can have detrimental effects on the health of vulnerable occupants in social housing.

These are the hidden costs of current affordable housing.

Yet, social housing residents face additional challenges such as high fuel costs, dense living conditions and an aging population. As the economic situation worsens globally, the researchers predict these problems are likely to increase, highlighting the urgent need for meeting building standards with good energy efficiency measures.

Improving indoor conditions in affordable housing is challenging due to the social and economic difficulties faced by residents, including limited financial resources and existing building structures that are often not designed for energy efficiency.

“Inadequate thermal performance and energy poverty are common issues in affordable housing globally, including in Australia,” Jayalath says.

“We need more systematic and local research to understand the severity of the problem and find effective solutions.”

Addressing the issues of indoor air quality, temperature control and energy costs in affordable housing requires a comprehensive approach that includes local research, occupant education and targeted policy development. Effective solutions must consider the unique challenges of each region and the financial constraints of low-income residents.

“Positive effects on an individual’s health and social life could have economic benefits and relief on health services,” Hui says.

“The health of residents should be considered in policy changes and building retrofit decisions.”

Adopting energy-efficient measures like better insulation and airtightness, which is important in avoiding heat loss, can significantly enhance the well-being of occupants. Solutions should focus on reducing energy consumption and mitigating climate change effects to create sustainable, liveable environments for the future.

Key recommendations from the study include:

• Conducting more local, quantitative studies to understand the scale of the problem

• Increasing occupant awareness through education programs tailored to local climates and regulations.

• Developing targeted policies that consider diverse consumer behaviours and geographic conditions.

For future research, the researchers suggest focusing on energy modelling, cost optimisation, life cycle analysis, building retrofits with low emissions suited for future climates, and low-energy strategies during the design phase of new constructions.

This article was originally published by the University of Melbourne. Read the original article here.

