The Minns Labor Government’s major planning reform focused on creating more affordable homes to the market is already delivering with 135 affordable homes approved for Landcom’s Lachlan’s Line development at Macquarie Park.

This is the first development to be approved through the new State Significant Development (SSD) pathway for in-fill affordable housing projects, that the NSW Government introduced in December 2023 to make it faster and easier to build more affordable housing.

“The Minns Labor Government is delivering on its commitment to confront the housing crisis by supporting more affordable housing so key workers who are the engine room of our cities can afford to live close to their jobs,” says Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“It’s great to see the approval pathway creating affordable housing in places where people want to live, closer to jobs, transport and amenities.

“Landcom is well-placed to increase the delivery of more affordable housing across NSW. Granting State Significant Development status to developments that include affordable housing has allowed faster decisions on this important project.”

These reforms are a key pillar of the NSW Government’s plans to tackle the State’s housing crisis and deliver affordable homes in well-located areas close to transport, jobs and amenities.

In February 2024, Landcom, in partnership with Link Wentworth, lodged an SSD application with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure to build 100 per cent affordable housing dwellings, which has now been approved.

“Landcom partnered with Link Wentworth using an innovative approach which will deliver new affordable homes for up to 270 new residents,” says Landcom CEO Alex Wendler.

“The planning reforms have been incredibly successful in delivering quicker approvals and we look forward to partnering with the sector and industry to deliver more housing.”

There are currently another 10 projects which have been lodged with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure through this SSD pathway that are under assessment which if approved, could deliver over 800 more affordable homes.

“We are delighted to be working with NSW State Government to bring forward the delivery of these well located new affordable homes,” says Link Wentworth CEO Andrew McAnulty.

With approvals secured, Link Wentworth will look to begin work in 2026 on the 135 affordable homes, with residents expected to be able to move in from 2028.

This project also utilises another new planning pathway that the NSW Government has introduced to enable Landcom, or delivery partners on their behalf such as a Community Housing Provider, to access an SSD pathway for projects of more than 75 dwellings which have at least 50% affordable housing.

Lachlan’s Line forms the northern end of the North Ryde Station Precinct which was rezoned for high-density residential development, mixed-use development and public open space in 2013.

The former industrial area will supply approximately 2,700 homes near two metro stations, a bus interchange and the M2 Motorway.

Landcom selected Link Wentworth to partner with and provide the affordable housing dwellings.