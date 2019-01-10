More Sydney building defects brought to light

Residents have accused Sydney developer and builder Merhis Group of delivering incomplete and defective buildings in at least two of its apartment developments. The company is currently the subject of two wind-up actions with the Australia Taxation Office due to unpaid taxes.

These accusations have surfaced in light of the ongoing Opal Tower investigation, as awareness grows about defective buildings in Australia.

A former owner of an apartment in the Brittany Apartments Building on Morley Street in Sutherland told the Australian Financial Review that fire defects in the building had only recently been addressed after an official order. The owner, who declined to be named, also claimed the building has inadequate waterproofing resulting in mould on the floors, the skin on exterior walls lifting and an elevator out of order for two weeks due to water leakage.

An apartment owner in another Merhis Building, Aya Eliza on Auburn Road, Auburn, also reported that many of the common areas haven’t been finished and there are concerns that they will remain unfinished should the developer collapse.

The ATO made a wind-up application against Merhis Constructions in November 2018, with the company found to have $151,234 worth of tax debts as of September 2018. Liquidators of another failed Merhis company, Southern Cross Rigging and Constructions claim to have found approximately 151 companies related to Merhis Group with a total tax debt of $21 million.

Pictured: Brittany Apartments, Sutherland. Image credit: realestate.com.au