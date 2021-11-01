The NSW government says that car parking will be moved off the grass at Moore Park and a new village precinct with shops and eateries built near the Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) redevelopment.

The Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the planned partially underground car park is part of the Government’s proposal to remove all remaining on-grass parking, in line with the Moore Park Masterplan 2040 and the proposed Greater Sydney Parklands Trust Bill.

“Local residents and the millions of people who visit the area for entertainment and sports events each year, will soon enjoy a revitalised Moore Park,” says Stokes.

“Cars have already been removed from the Upper Kippax area and work is already underway to make this area available for the community to use this summer.

“If approved, the proposed 1,500-space car park will ensure all vehicles are removed from this treasured, inner-city parkland forever.”

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward says that if approved, the new village precinct and new partially underground stadium car park will perfectly complement the world-class SFS.

“The bustling village would provide sports fans and concertgoers with more parking options, while offering quality café and dining experiences, plus a playground, to enhance the event-day experience.

There will also be new open spaces for the community and stadium visitors in an idyllic parkland setting,” says Ward.

“The proposed project is an excellent addition to the stadium upgrade, which will be one of Australia’s premier sporting and entertainment venues.”

Image: City of Sydney