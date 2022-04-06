Two students from Monash University have taken out first place in the inaugural The Secret Garden Melbourne Ideas competition at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show (MIFGS).

Francesca Sanguinetti and Jeanette Stoffregen won the garden design contest following a competitive showcase and judging process. The Secret Garden Melbourne Ideas competition launched by Committee for Melbourne, renowned landscape architect Jack Merlo and MIFGS received over 150 creative ideas to transform an existing underutilised ‘grey’ space along the north bank of the Yarra River – Birrarung in Melbourne’s CBD into a thriving ‘green’ garden activation.

The top three finalists were each given a $5,000 budget to build and display their concept within a 4m x 4m space at MIFGS. In addition to Merlo, the judging panel included Lord Mayor Sally Capp, Carolyn White – associate director at Bates Smart, Matt Gaffney - interim CEO at Committee for Melbourne and MIFGS representative, Martin Semken.

The ‘Riparian’ concept from the winning duo will be turned into reality later this year in collaboration with Merlo.

The Riparian concept was chosen for its innovative design, functionality and sustainable features, as well as its ability to connect with the community both during the day and at night, Merlo explained.

“Each of the finalists presented extremely unique designs that really impressed the judging panel, but there could only be one winner! Congratulations to Francesca and Jeanette on their considered Riparian concept that showcased significant attention to the history of the site and was very well presented and executed. I look forward to working with them to deliver their vision later this year,” Merlo said.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said that the future Secret Garden Melbourne pop-up will surprise and delight residents, business owners and visitors, helping them feel connected and engaged to the city as it emerged from the pandemic.

“Congratulations to the Committee for Melbourne leadership team. You’ve been focused on turning ideas into outcomes and have delivered something really special with the Secret Garden Melbourne Ideas competition. We are so excited about this program, which supports and nurtures up and coming talented designers. The ideas presented will help us turn public grey spaces into green areas within our city, addressing issues of sustainability and supporting Melbourne into the future.”

Planning for the Secret Garden Melbourne pop-up will begin in April 2022, with the green space set to be open for the public once complete.

