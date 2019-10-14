Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Monash Uni scoops Victorian Premier's Sustainability Awards
shareShare

Monash Uni scoops Victorian Premier's Sustainability Awards

Monash University has won the Built Environment category in this year's Victorian Premier's Sustainability Awards for their residential development, Gillies Hall, named in honour of Monash alumnus - political satirist, actor and director Dr Max Gillies.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

14 Oct 2019 1m read View Author

Monash-Uni-scoops-Victorian-Premier-s-awards-1732011455.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Monash University has won the Built Environment category in this year's Victorian Premier's Sustainability Awards for their residential development, Gillies Hall, named in honour of Monash alumnus - political satirist, actor and director Dr Max Gillies.

Gillies Hall is a new six level, 150-bed accommodation complex on the university’s Peninsula Campus in Frankston.

The project is the first large scale building in the country to achieve Passive House certification and showcases the University's commitment to deliver first-class student accommodation while achieving Net Zero emissions for its operations. Gillies Hall puts occupant comfort, health and wellbeing as a central focus, at an energy and carbon footprint dramatically lower than any similar type of building in Australia.

At the annual Awards’ ceremony in Melbourne, the minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio presented Enable Social Enterprises as winner of the Premier's Recognition Award for their work training and employing disadvantaged people in a thriving e-waste business.

The Premier's Regional Recognition Award was presented to the Finnigan family from Kia Ora property out of Warrnambool, a wool producing family farm that runs an Ethical, Sustainable, Profitable program right across its site and operations.

For more information visit sustainabilityawards.vic.gov.au

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap