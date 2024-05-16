Logo
Modular rollout continues across Queensland
The Office of the Queensland Government Architect, along with the QLD Government’s public building arm QBuild has officially completed work on six new modular homes in Cunnamulla, which will be occupied by social housing tenants.
16 May 2024

More than 100 modular homes were designed and built by the government agencies in a bid to complete over 50,000 homes by 2046. Each project is designed alongside local communities, to ensure amenity, layout and form are responsive to the needs of future residents.

“We know that to build more homes faster we need to do things differently,” says Minister for Housing, Local Government, Planning and Minister for Public Works Meaghan Scanlon.

“It’s why the Miles Government is partnering with Queensland builders alongside our own QBuild tradies to assemble quality homes in factories across the state. These homes take less time to build than conventional construction, and because they’re built inside a factory, aren’t hampered by weather delays.”

The demand for modular government housing has seen QBuild open a second factory in the sunshine state, this time in Cairns. The new factory plus additional changes to the construction outfit will see 500 qualified trades staff and apprentices expected join its ranks in its next phase.

