Design plans unveiled for Samuel Property’s new multi-residential development on St Kilda Road in Melbourne reveal a modern building that sits comfortably in a neighbourhood with heritage properties and art deco features.

Designed by leading architecture and interior design practice, Cera Stribley, the upcoming apartment development is situated on the north-west corner of Louise Street and Queens Lane. Aptly named Louise, the building tower blends 1920s design charm with the sensibilities of modern urban living.

Envisioning a building that is more sensitive to the characteristics of St Kilda Road, the architects opted for a red brick, white terrazzo and scaling greenery exterior instead of the conventional dark glazed aesthetic dominating other modern mid-to-high-rise buildings throughout the area.

At street level, the brick façade enclosing the tower’s lower levels channels the neighbourhood’s heritage aesthetic. As the tower rises, projecting eaves fan out, creating a flowering effect with the design taking inspiration from the local Albert Park Sailing Club by subtly mimicking the shapely frame of a yacht hull.

A vertical seam running the entire length of the tower visually separates the beautifully designed concrete and glass exterior, making the development appear taller and thinner than it is.

The interiors have been deliberately kept simple by Cera Stribley to provide a blank canvas for future owners to personalise the spaces to suit their individual styles and preferences. The upper floor residences boast generous vistas of Albert Park, Port Phillip Bay, and the Melbourne city skyline, while thoughtful integration of greenery provides a seamless connection to nature.

“Every aspect of Louise has been designed to epitomise quality of life. When it comes to apartment living, there are few buildings that offer such an incredible location as Louise. From sunrise to sunset, there is so much to love about the area; parks, beach, city – the lifestyle here has it all. The interior design of Louise is very much inspired by this unparalleled locale, and the Art Deco glamour of the heritage architecture found around the area,” Cera Stribley managing principal Domenic Cerantonio said.

"Louise provides a range of accommodation across one, two, three and four bedroom options and in a development of under 100 apartments, this is exceedingly rare within the locality,” observed Samuel Property managing director Illan Samuel.

"Together with Cera Stribley, we have worked tirelessly to consider the way a likely ‘Louise’ resident may live and use the spaces within the development, which has been a streamlined task as Cera Stribley has worked across both the architecture and interiors.”

Louise is scheduled to launch to market late July.