The Australian residential building market is looking up with a record number of homes currently under construction or ready to start in the near future. For new homeowners, this is an exciting time as they make decisions on style and design with ease of living top of mind.

‘Modern’ is currently trending in Australian house design, as revealed in a survey conducted by global fibre cement products manufacturer James Hardie. However, while a modern home is indeed a popular design preference among most Australians, the interpretation of this style varies from house to house. But all of them adhere to a set of fundamental design principles that make them distinct: clean lines, open floor plans and a neutral colour palette with a splash of textures, colours and materials throughout.

Australian home building company Coral Homes has recently revealed their latest home design in the Atlanta Series within The Modern Collection. The newly released Atlanta 48 offers contemporary living in a stunning double-storey family home that is spacious, light and open plan, with a modern facade created using a mix of James Hardie finishes for the ultimate street appeal.

Atlanta’s modern exterior mixes shapes and lines, allowing homeowners to create a unique home through the use of a mixed palette of innovative materials. Mixed cladding styles lend an architectural vibe to a home facade while providing contrast at an affordable price point.

“The Atlanta uses a mix of materials on the exterior in a monochromatic palette that incorporates the textural elements of James Hardie Axon Cladding. Axon’s grooved fibre cement panels provide strength and scale, clean vertical lines to accentuate the double height building and create harmony with the other exterior materials,” says Angela Haughton, Coral Homes national design and display manager.

“Homeowners can show their creativity through colour and paint, with cladding acting as a blank canvas,” continues Haughton. “The Atlanta demonstrates the juxtaposition of colour and texture with a moody colour scheme of greys and neutral tones, a wonderful balance of dark and light, which has become synonymous with modern design.”

Form and function are taking centre-stage in modern home design, with blocks and backyards getting smaller. “The best home design ideas are inspired by the homeowners’ vision and how they want to live in the space, as well as being a reflection of how it makes them feel,” explains Haughton.

“Atlanta 48 was designed for blocks of 15m+, with open plan living and influences of the outside landscape brought inside. The home features a relaxed chic aesthetic with neutral palettes throughout, providing the perfect backdrop for bold accents of colour and texture.”

This latest addition to Coral Homes’ Atlanta Series was honoured with the Best Display Home over $550,000 award by the Master Builders Association. Featuring four living spaces that seamlessly flow from inside to outside, the Atlanta incorporates various interior design elements such as high ceilings, concrete look tiles and timber accents, with natural detailing introducing a sense of warmth and softness to the space.

The mixed palette of materials and colours breaks up monotony and draws the eye to the interesting shapes of the home’s design, creating drama and intrigue.

On the lower floor, the concrete-style tile flooring is paired with a modern kitchen and Caesarstone island benches that flow to the splashback. Throughout the house, colours reflect the landscape such as deep brown timber floorboards in the entry. Benchtops in the bathroom complement accessories, wallpapers and fabrics in neutral tones.

The bedrooms are designed to create a tranquil environment with the choice of materials and finishes such as wooden panelling delivering a timeless style, while presenting a luxurious feel.

“When choosing a design to suit your family and lifestyle, consider the layout of the new build, including the function of the rooms, the block of land and how the home’s exterior delivers street appeal,” says Haughton.

Choosing modern building materials such as Hardie Axon embodies that contemporary spirit, with its graphic facade making a statement in any streetscape and design that is striking and timeless. Beyond the highly attractive aesthetics, Hardie Axon also delivers practical advantages such as durability and low maintenance in the longer term, with the cladding engineered to withstand the harsh conditions of the Australian climate, as well as being suitable for homes in bushfire zones or those exposed to the ocean air.