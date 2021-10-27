Following the successful completion of the $300 million 43-level Voyager luxury residential tower, Mirvac has submitted a revised planning application for tower 9 at its award-winning Yarra’s Edge community in Melbourne.

Featuring a north-facing riverfront aspect, tower 9 is set to be the tallest apartment building in the Yarra’s Edge precinct and proposes to offer approximately 190 luxury residences over 45 levels.

Mirvac general manager for residential – Victoria, Elysa Anderson says, “We are seeing continued resilience in the Melbourne property market, with Voyager receiving strong demand from owner occupiers for quality apartments, supported by exceptional amenity. We plan to launch the highly anticipated tower 9 building in the second half of 2022 and expect it will continue to attract purchasers searching for luxury apartments at the premium end of the market.

“This spectacular building is planned to rise from the bank of the river creating a new legacy for Yarra’s Edge and a new icon on Melbourne’s skyline, with its enviable location at the end of the Collins Street axis. The building will deliver an experience that fuses the future of luxury living in harmony with lush green tranquil spaces, connecting residents with nature and promoting a sense of health and wellbeing."

Anderson added that tower 9’s design and luxury specification will transcend that of any of the award-winning towers that have come before it at Yarra’s Edge.

According to Mirvac head of residential, Stuart Penklis, tower 9 reinforces Mirvac’s confidence in the Victorian apartment market as the state looks to ease restrictions further over the coming months.

“Mirvac is focused on accelerating our supply of high-quality apartments in Victoria as we anticipate there will be a shortage of owner occupier residences in premium locations in the future. The strength of the established housing market and the opening up of international borders will continue to drive very strong demand for well-designed and quality constructed apartments just like Voyager and tower 9.”

Sales at the Voyager tower increased by 20 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year with owner occupiers accounting for 78 percent of the buyers. Comprising 310 apartments including artist and home-office apartments, luxury residences and Sky Residences, Voyager currently has a limited number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units available for purchase.

“We are proud to have welcomed our first residents to Voyager, with purchasers drawn to the luxurious apartments, exceptional amenity and beautiful waterfront living Yarra’s Edge has to offer. Downsizers from regional and interstate locations are looking for a base closer to their families, while experienced local apartment dwellers are seizing the opportunity to upgrade their home and lifestyle at an inner-city location,” Anderson explained.

The 130-metre Voyager tower features interiors and architecture by the award-winning Mirvac Design team, including a striking bronzed curved façade that reflects the changing lights of the sun as it moves on its daily journey, creating a gateway to Melbourne from the Bolte Bridge.

In addition to an inspiring art gallery in the striking lobby, Voyager offers an exclusive residents-only rooftop space on level 43 with three distinct zones – a social barbecue area with indoor and outdoor dining, a lawn for contemplative practice such as yoga, and an open-air lounge with fire pit for relaxing and socialising. A bar, theatre and karaoke room are also part of the amenities.

Voyager is part of Mirvac’s expanding $1.4 billion Victorian apartment portfolio, which encompasses 329 apartments across Phoenix, Folia and FORME at Apartments of Tullamore in Doncaster; 245 luxury residences at The Eastbourne in East Melbourne; and the upcoming Park Street site located alongside Princess Hill in Brunswick.