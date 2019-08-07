Mirvac tops out Grimshaw-designed Olderfleet office tower

Olderfleet, a premium office and retail building developed jointly by Mirvac Group and co-owner Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust in Melbourne has been topped out on schedule.

Located at 477 Collins Street, the Grimshaw-designed 38-level building consists of 58,000sqm of premium-grade office and retail space.

The main structural works have also been completed, ahead of the project’s practical completion expected in mid-2020.

Mirvac’s general manager – development, Simon Healy describes the latest milestone as yet another achievement for Olderfleet, after drawing strong interest from tenants who have already leased 94 per cent of the space.

The remaining lettable space at the building includes the entire Skyrise floor on level 34, which offers 1,700 square metres of light-filled office space with spectacular city views.

The first class line-up of high calibre brands who have already committed includes Norton Rose Fulbright, Lander & Rogers, Urbis and Deloitte.

“Mirvac’s vision to create one of Australia’s leading smart buildings, rising out of the heritage façade at Olderfleet has struck a chord with the Melbourne market.

Set to become an exemplar of modern working environments, the building integrates leading technology, sustainability and amenities that will include a wellness offering and childcare centre.

“Olderfleet presents a rare opportunity for premium office space in the tightening Melbourne rental market. Since Mirvac’s construction commencement, there has been a surge of interest in the midtown area of the CBD, with the precinct surrounding Olderfleet coming to life with restaurants, bars, shopping, and health and wellbeing facilities for workers and the community.

“Mirvac has a pipeline of projects in Melbourne including 383 La Trobe Street. This future next generation office tower provides yet another opportunity for Mirvac to set new benchmarks in workplace design and contribute to the dynamic and evolving urban landscape within the Melbourne CBD,” Healy says.

Mirvac has already pre-committed two of the five retail spaces at the Olderfleet building with strong interest being observed for the remaining spaces including a foyer café, two-level tenancy at the heritage entrance and a laneway offering on Flinders Lane.

The interest from signature Melbourne food and beverage providers reflects the calibre of the tenants and the strong demand for the precinct.

Anchor tenant Deloitte’s managing partner, Victoria, Paul Rehder says, “We’re really excited to reach this key milestone for our new home at 477 Collins Street – a workplace signalling Deloitte’s position as the undisputed leader in professional services and a magnet for what we can offer clients and employees, both professionally and personally.

“The future of work is moving towards human-centred, technologically driven workplaces – trends that reflect the convergence of work and life to enhance employee wellbeing. The building is purposefully designed to encourage co-creation and innovation, and it will set a new standard for employee experience as the way our people work becomes more automated, agile and collaborative.”

Olderfleet tenants are committing to changing the way they work in response to Mirvac’s upfront investment in leading-edge technology and infrastructure in the building to deliver enhanced operations and workplace conditions.

Lander & Rogers’ chief executive partner Genevieve Collins said, “Innovation and technology are transforming the legal profession and this provides an exciting opportunity for firms that are prepared to seize it.

This involves more than simply investing in IT infrastructure: we need to evolve how we work – with our clients, each other, and within our broader community."

Future occupants at Olderfleet will benefit from luxurious hotel-style end-of-trip facilities with bike parking, lockers, premium towel service, and 410 car parking spaces with direct access to the childcare centre.

Olderfleet is committed to a 5 Star Green Star rating, a 5 Star NABERS energy rating and a Platinum WELL Certification.