Mirvac Group and M&G Real Estate have announced that construction of their state-of-the-art building and precinct, Heritage Lanes, at 80 Ann Street in Brisbane is almost complete.

The $856m world-class office tower, spanning 35-levels incorporating more than 60,000 square metres of premium-grade office space, will be one of Australia’s smartest buildings, embracing leading technology, sustainability, and design. Creating a new destination for Brisbane set to entice people back to the office and into the city, Mirvac is revitalising the urban precinct at Heritage Lanes with a unique retail offering, public spaces, and activation program.

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston says Heritage Lanes was a symbol of Suncorp’s commitment to Brisbane and would help revitalise the CBD.

“Heritage Lanes will allow us to reduce our Brisbane CBD physical footprint by consolidating three offices into one location,” he says.

Mirvac Head of Integrated Investment Portfolio, Campbell Hanan, says, “Lanes is a next generation workplace that responds to these trends, providing industry-leading technology, sustainability, and flexibility.”

“Heritage Lanes will be the first development in Australia to target the highest rating of the Green Building Council’s newly released rating tool ‘Green Star Buildings’ alongside 5 Star NABERS Energy and 4 Star NABERS Water ratings and a Platinum Core and Shell WELL Certification. These leading environmentally sustainable design standards enable a healthy and sustainable workplace, with a significant focus on occupant wellbeing and COVID safety management,” adds Hanan.

Full completion of the project on track for February 2022.