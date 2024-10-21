Mirvac’s latest residential development is all set to reimagine the Darling Harbour waterfront with a collection of luxury residences and penthouses, offering an unmatched living experience in Sydney’s iconic Harbourside precinct.

Rising 48 storeys above the Sydney Harbour foreshore, just beyond the Sydney CBD, Harbourside Residences is designed by SnØhetta + Hassell with interiors by Bates Smart. Embodying luxury from the ground up, the development features an entire floor of high end resort-style amenity, and brings future residents uninterrupted water and city skyline views, as well as panoramas of Sydney’s north and south, eastern sunrise vistas and westerly views to the Blue Mountains.

Comprising 263 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments across 48 levels, including three penthouses and three sub-penthouses, Harbourside Residences also offers an outdoor resort-style pool with cabanas, a landscaped terrace and yoga/Pilates space, indoor lap pool and spa as well as wellness facilities including steam room and sauna. Residents can also enjoy a range of private indoor facilities including a lounge, dining room with kitchen, cinema and double storey golf simulator.

Harbourside Residences presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a sophisticated and timeless home of uncompromised luxury, positioned enviably on the Sydney Harbour foreshore, says Mirvac’s CEO of development, Stuart Penklis.

“Harbourside Residences is the pinnacle of Darling Harbour’s $15bn renewal; residents will move into a completely transformed Darling Harbour with everything at their doorstep, whilst enjoying a meticulously crafted personal sanctuary, with views out to Sydney Harbour and beyond.”

Due for completion from 2027, Mirvac’s wider $2bn Harbourside precinct revitalisation will deliver over 10,000 square metres of public open space, including a new waterfront promenade and new 3,500-square-metre waterfront park; pedestrian connections to Pyrmont and the waterfront including $50 million in public domain funding; and $7 million in public art and activation. The precinct will have diverse retail offerings, including restaurants, national and international retailers, integrating and activating the public spaces.

“Generous and light-filled apartments will exude warmth and comfort, drawing on our 50-plus years of experience and in-house design, development and construction capability, with our interiors partner Bates Smart who have worked with us to deliver other iconic high-end residential projects including The Eastbourne and The Melburnian. Harbourside Residences will offer a new level of prestige at a Sydney location like no other – a historic shoreline reimagined as an exclusive haven.”

Harbourside Residences will be fully electric with rooftop solar panels, targeting a 5 star Green Star Buildings rating, 7 star NatHERS minimum average, 40 BASIX for Water and 25 BASIX for energy. The Harbourside precinct is also targeting net positive carbon during operations and zero waste to landfill during construction, and will feature 6,000 square metres of green roofs, in addition to the public domain and the planting of over 100,000 plants on a site, which previously had no green landscape spaces.

“Our cultural commitment continues as we work with the community, and partner with Bila Group to continue to bring Harbourside to life in a way that is truly connected to Country. The combined creative vision of Harbourside as a place of belonging has sprung from a truly collaborative approach to design, integrating Ngura (Country) into landscaping, architecture, interior design and place planning,” Penklis adds.