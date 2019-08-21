Mirvac�s accelerator program aims for green social impact

Mirvac announces a new accelerator program for Australian innovators to help find solutions to today’s environmental and social challenges.

Launched as a partnership between Mirvac and leading global platform for environmental and social start-ups, INCO, The Impact Accelerator is Australia’s first urban life focused program at the crossroads of green technology and social impact.

Being part of The Impact Accelerator will help Australian start-ups and entrepreneurs fast-track development of solutions to these challenges as well as gain access to invaluable training and mentorship according to the company.

Participants in the program will also be provided the opportunity to be part of Mirvac’s ecosystem, and also be potentially considered for seed stage funding at the end of the nine-month program from either Mirvac Ventures or Artesian Venture Partners.

During the course of this program, INCO will devote their international network and wide experience in catalysing entrepreneurs’ success while Mirvac will provide the opportunity to work with experts in the real estate industry.

General manager of workplace experiences at Mirvac, Paul Edwards says, “With over half of the world’s population now living in cities, the design and development of our urban environments is critical to our economic success, health and wellbeing, cultural development and quality of life. We are thrilled to launch an Australian-first partnership with INCO that will support the future innovators and leaders in this space, who will create intelligent, vibrant, human-centred city ecosystems, solving tomorrow’s environmental challenges and ensuring the long-term prosperity of our communities."

Group general manager, sustainability & reputation at Mirvac, Sarah Clarke says, “As part of Mirvac’s sustainability strategy, This Changes Everything, we have set challenging goals to be net positive in carbon and water, send zero waste to landfill and invest $100m in the social sector by 2030. Through The Impact Accelerator program, we aim to work with start-ups to help solve these challenges using data and technology. We also hope the program will help to grow the innovation ecosystem in Australia, supporting us to compete on a global scale.”

INCO’s incubation, acceleration and training programs are supporting more than 500 impact-focused start-ups yearly in 35 countries (including popular food waste recovery Phenix). INCO’s venture arm has mobilised over $250 million AUD to help entrepreneurs tackle the major challenges facing the society.

Founder and CEO at INCO, Nicolas Hazard observes that The Impact Accelerator can be a game changer for social and environmental start-ups dedicated to city transformation. The program presents them with an extraordinary opportunity to test or refine their product directly with one of the most sustainable real estate groups in the world, as well as to take advantage of INCO’s global presence to scale their activity and impact, he says.

The nine-month program includes access to Hoist, a collaborative co-working space designed and owned by Mirvac; monthly group workshops with successful entrepreneurs and experts from the local ecosystem and INCO global network; individual sessions with a handpicked personal Mirvac mentor; entry into INCO’s ecosystem of more than 2,000 start-ups in 35 countries, and the chance to be part of ecosystem safaris as well as secure critical contracts in new markets; and opportunity to become part of Mirvac’s ecosystem, and gain access to the Group Business Units.

Participants can also get preferential access to up to AUD $100,000+ as seed stage funding and the opportunity to work with Mirvac Ventures and Artesian, one of Australia’s most active venture capital funds.

Managing partner at Artesian Venture Partners, Jeremy Colless says: "The Artesian Clean Energy Seed Fund is working with INCO and Mirvac to help build the cleantech ecosystem in Australia. Artesian will support start-ups that are helping the world transition to a low carbon economy."

To be eligible for the program, start-ups will need to have a beta tested product or an MVP ready to be beta tested in the first three months of the program, and have a clear environmental and/or social mission and key competitive advantages.

Applications close 11th September 2019. Companies will be invited to a pitch night the following week to present their business ideas to a jury of experts. The top twelve businesses will then be chosen to join The Impact Accelerator program.