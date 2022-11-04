Following its completion, Mirvac’s Transformation House will go to auction next week, with the developer looking to raise much-needed funds for The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal.

Designed by Mirvac’s in-house design team, the dwelling was built inside eight months and made possible through the assistance of 25 suppliers. The developer hopes the home goes for over a million on auction day, with a set target of $500,000. That sum of money would allow The Salvation Army to provide 2,564 days of safe emergency accommodation for those in need.

“Now, more than ever, so many Australians are under housing stress and in need of our support,” says Salvation Army Australia Corps Officer, Michael Wright.

“Homelessness is a crucial issue that impacted over 278,300 Australians in 2020-21 – the sale of the Transformation House will raise much-needed funds to help us continue to provide crisis, transitional and long-term accommodation, refuges for women and their children, rooming houses and community housing. Together, Mirvac, and the new homeowners, are playing a hugely important role in helping us support those in need.”

The two-storey home, comprising four bedrooms, will be ready for its future owner to move in straight away, with the interiors styled by Healthy Homes Australia’s Dani Wales and Manna Made. Boasting a 7-Star NatHERS rating, the home’s efficiency was a major component of the design process. The internal spaces are open and adaptable, with a double garage, Smeg appliances, walk-in wardrobes, two ensuites and a resort-style backyard on offer for prospective buyers.

Mirvac Head of Residential, Stuart Penklis, said “The Mirvac team has masterfully created this one-of a-kind home with the support of our generous suppliers, ensuring it is extremely liveable for its future owners and we are confident it will help us generate much-needed funds for the Red Shield Appeal come auction day.”

“Mirvac has been reimagining urban life for 50 years and the future-ready Transformation House demonstrates our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable communities, from an environmental, economic and social perspective. It has been truly wonderful to see our community come together to help raise vital funds to ensure The Salvation Army can continue to create a better future for those impacted by homelessness.”

Dani Wales says the interior palette was influenced by the backdrop provided by the fixed and fitted elements.

“We’ve been really proud to be involved in the styling of this beautiful Mirvac-designed home. For us, it was all about creating a soft, calm palette, with furnishings that work harmoniously with the home’s existing fixtures and fittings,” she says.

“We wanted to provide a really good foundation for the lucky future homeowners, so that they can move in and put their own stamp and personality on the space. With heaps of space and natural light that make it perfect for entertaining friends, we’re excited to see as many people as possible on auction day to support The Salvation Army Australia.”

Located in close proximity to Clyde Grammar, Banjo Park and the future Smiths Lane Hub, Transformation House sits in Mirvac’s masterplanned Smiths Lane community. Over 60 hectares of the estate is dedicated green space, which includes sporting facilities, local parks, walking tracks, bike trails and more. Once complete, it will include over 3,000 homes, along with a proposed future town centre with supermarkets, speciality stores, restaurants, government school, childcare and educational facilities.

Prospective bidders are able to register their interest at transformationhouse.mirvac.com. Transformation House is also open for inspection on Wednesday and Saturday in the lead up to auction on Saturday 12 November at 11am.

Transformation House is located at 84 Smiths Lane, Clyde North, Victoria.