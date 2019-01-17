Mirvac’s One Darling Island achieves 6 Star Energy rating

One Darling Island, an office precinct in Pyrmont by the Mirvac Group has scored a 6 Star NABERS Energy rating without the use of GreenPower.

The Mirvac project is one of only nine buildings in Australia to hold a base building 6 Star NABERS Energy rating. Constructed in 2006, the building joins Sirius House in Canberra and Bay Centre, also in Pyrmont, to become the third asset within the property group’s office portfolio to achieve the coveted rating.

Mirvac’s sustainability manager, David Palin attributed this important achievement to a combination of factors including a high quality, flexible base building, firm focus on driving energy efficiency, investment in renewable energy, and the commitment and contribution of their valued partners.

“Mirvac designed and constructed the building in 2006 with embedded flexibility and future-proofing, which has allowed for continual improvements to be made to its environmental performance.

Our team has worked ever since to capitalise on this potential by implementing a range of energy efficiency initiatives and installed 100kW of solar on the roof of the building in 2017.

“As a result, energy consumption has reduced by 28 percent and carbon emissions have decreased by 39 precent since FY13, the baseline year of our Sustainability Strategy, This Changes Everything. This performance also directly contributes to Mirvac’s target to be net positive in carbon by 2030.

“In conjunction with the Mirvac Asset Services team, our partners, including building automation solution and management providers, Alerton have played a key role in improving the building’s operational efficiency and we are incredibly proud of what we have been able to collectively achieve.”

Mirvac’s One Darling Island is an A-grade asset offering over 22,000sqm of office space, and is currently performing 1.5 Stars above its NABERS Energy Design target.

Dennis Lee, senior team leader in the Strategic Delivery Office at the Office of Environment and Heritage said, "Achieving a 6 Star NABERS Energy Rating is a great accomplishment. One Darling Island has joined an elite group of buildings in the top 1% nationally at this level of performance. Mirvac has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to energy efficiency at One Darling Island, reaching 6 Stars this year by cutting its energy use by a further 25%.”

Mirvac’s Bay Centre office was the first building in NSW to achieve 6 Stars NABERS Energy rating in 2016 and recently received the Green Globe Built Environment Award, which recognises environmental excellence, innovation and leadership.

Sirius House became the first building in Australia to achieve a 6 Star NABERS Energy rating, a 6 Star NABERS Water rating and a 6 Star Green Star Performance rating, without the use of GreenPower or externally sourced recycled water.