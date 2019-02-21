Mirvac’s EY Centre wins CIBSE International Project of the Year award

Mirvac Group announces that EY Centre has been named International Project of the Year at the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) Performance Awards, held recently in London.

Located at 200 George Street Sydney, EY Centre was also announced as the Building Performance Champion, which is awarded to the individual, team or organisation that has made the most outstanding contribution to achieving improved building performance combined with a significant, measurable reduction of energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Co-owned by Mirvac and AMP Capital, EY Centre is a multi award-winning office building with exceptional green credentials, developed to deliver new benchmarks in sustainable performance. Designed to contribute to Mirvac’s commitment to achieve net positive by 2030, EY Centre incorporates several energy-saving features such as the automated closed-cavity façade, a world-first timber blind system that automatically adjusts in response to exterior conditions, LED lighting throughout the building, and a sophisticated metering and monitoring system that allows the building management team to proactively enhance energy efficiency.

The building recently achieved a 5.5 star NABERS Energy rating, a market-leading performance significantly achieved without tri-cogeneration or renewables. The asset has also achieved a suite of 6 Star Green Star ratings across Design, As Built and Performance categories.

EY Centre also employs smart building management technology to monitor air quality, sunlight, power and water usage, and adjusts the internal environment to the needs of the building and its occupants, allowing for improvements to be made in near real time.

To meet the primary design objectives that prioritised the health and wellbeing of the building’s future occupants, EY Centre features a hybrid heating and cooling system delivering high levels of internal comfort, and ample end-of-trip facilities including 300 bicycle spaces providing excellent amenity for tenants. A unique urban pop up farm in the building’s basement offers employees a welcome break from their desks by providing an opportunity to grow their own vegetables.

Mirvac’s tenancy at EY Centre is also at the forefront of employee health and wellbeing, having achieved the first GOLD WELL Certification in Australia. Partnering with the International WELL Building Institute, Mirvac achieved credits across seven categories including air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind.

Mirvac’s head of Office & Industrial, Campbell Hanan, says, “We are thrilled that EY Centre has been recognised on an international platform for its design and operational excellence, innovation and environmental performance.

“These awards are a tremendous endorsement of our unique end-to-end capability, as well as our ability to collaborate with our partners to deliver a modern, world-class building that promotes sustainability, technology and the health and wellbeing of its occupants. It’s a truly great achievement for everyone involved.”

This is the second time Mirvac has been recognised at the CIBSE Performance Awards. In 2016, the Group was awarded the Facilities Management Team award, and received a highly commended in the International Project of the Year category for 23 Furzer Street in Canberra.

EY Centre has now been recognised with 20 awards to date.